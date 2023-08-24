media release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for live local music 6-8pm!

Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made between 2pm and 2:15pm based on radar. Rain calls will be posted between 4pm and 4:15pm on the Downtown Madison Facebook Page . We will do our best to get the information to all other areas (Facebook event, web, and Instagram) after this initial post to our main Facebook.

LIVE & Local

Live music in Lisa Link Peace Park dates June - August.

SPONSORS: city of Madison and Madison's Central Business Improvement District.