Ales for Alzheimer's

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Ales for Alzheimer'', billed as Madison's Largest Happy Hour, is Thursday, October 25, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison. 

For $25 participants receive entrance to the event, one drink, and refreshments. Plus silent auction items, live auction, a wine pull, and door prizes/raffle. 

All proceeds directly support ADAW's programs and services. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be earmarked to provide assistance to caregivers through respite grants.

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-848-1079
