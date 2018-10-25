Ales for Alzheimer's

press release: Ales for Alzheimer'', billed as Madison's Largest Happy Hour, is Thursday, October 25, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.

For $25 participants receive entrance to the event, one drink, and refreshments. Plus silent auction items, live auction, a wine pull, and door prizes/raffle.

All proceeds directly support ADAW's programs and services. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be earmarked to provide assistance to caregivers through respite grants.