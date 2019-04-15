Alex White & Nick Clutter
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Guitarists Nick Clutter and Alex White bring their stripped down and rootsy blend of folk, rock, funk, and outlaw country to the stage, representing one half of the band Pine Travelers.
You can look forward to hearing some Pine Travelers’ originals and a few covers, and you never know who’ll stop by to add some of their musical flavor to the mix!
