Alex Wiley Coyote, Twompsax, CNL
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: NO COAST AND HEATHER HUSSY PRESENT! TWOMPSAX'S FIRST MADISON APPEARANCE!
ALEX WILEY COYOTE
https://alexwileycoyote.bandcamp.com
Weirdo synth guitar shred 80s future punk. From a local strawberry farm with love. Member of Wood Chickens and The Minotaurs.
TWOMPSAX
https://fahqcatalog.bandcamp.com/album/fqc-003-tompsax-bump-on-my-head-e-p-cass?fbclid=IwAR3cmDsTkHgTJ6nQG8oJ1JmVTBZuQvwwqkdC65EUXBPIfMRYs1zjtjONQxQ
Twompsax is the current project of Cher Strauberry aka Pookie aka bass player of Nobunny aka one of a kind skateboarder aka amazing human being. Bratty garage skate-punk.
DO NOT MISS THIS RARE POP-UP APPEARANCE! Cher had a show fall through so we picked up their slack! COME OUT!
CNL
https://clairenelsonlifson.bandcamp.com
Solo project from Claire Nelson-Lifson of Proud Parents, Cool Building, Giant People, ETC. Pop-rock with some Bruce Springsteen turns.