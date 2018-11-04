Alex Wiley Coyote, Twompsax, CNL

press release: NO COAST AND HEATHER HUSSY PRESENT! TWOMPSAX'S FIRST MADISON APPEARANCE!

ALEX WILEY COYOTE

https://alexwileycoyote.bandcamp.com

Weirdo synth guitar shred 80s future punk. From a local strawberry farm with love. Member of Wood Chickens and The Minotaurs.

TWOMPSAX

https://fahqcatalog.bandcamp.com/album/fqc-003-tompsax-bump-on-my-head-e-p-cass?fbclid=IwAR3cmDsTkHgTJ6nQG8oJ1JmVTBZuQvwwqkdC65EUXBPIfMRYs1zjtjONQxQ

Twompsax is the current project of Cher Strauberry aka Pookie aka bass player of Nobunny aka one of a kind skateboarder aka amazing human being. Bratty garage skate-punk.

DO NOT MISS THIS RARE POP-UP APPEARANCE! Cher had a show fall through so we picked up their slack! COME OUT!

CNL

https://clairenelsonlifson.bandcamp.com

Solo project from Claire Nelson-Lifson of Proud Parents, Cool Building, Giant People, ETC. Pop-rock with some Bruce Springsteen turns.