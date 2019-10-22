press release: October 22 – November 19

Alexander Hamilton was one of the leading Americans who recognized the need for a strong centralized government and understood the structures that were needed to support the new Republic and allow it to grow and flourish. Hamilton's vision, probably more than that of any other Founder, is reflected in the modern America in which we now live.

This exhibition will guide visitors through Hamilton's legacy with an examination of documents Hamilton wrote and published, the institutions he shaped, and the conflicts that made him notorious in his time. Through Hamilton's words, visitors will experience this restless, prescient, practical man, whose role in the foundations of modern American was momentous and far-reaching. The exhibition will be on view at the Verona Public Library from October 22 through November 19.

Alexander Hamilton: Immigrant, Patriot, Visionary is a national traveling exhibition developed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, made possible by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Alexander Hamilton: The Historian and Playwright: Wednesday, October 23, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

John Kaminski, Ph.D., director at the UW-Madison Center for the Study of the American Constitution, will discuss Hamilton's spectacular rise from obscurity in the West Indies to the heights of power directing the new nation's finances and serving as the leader of one of the two great political parties of the 1790's. Kaminski will also highlight the strengths and shortcomings of Lin-Manuel Miranda's play, Hamilton.

Dr. Kaminski's book, Alexander Hamilton: From Obscurity to Greatness, will be available for sale and signing.