Vincy Ng A person playing violin. Alexander Sitkovetsky

media release: Alexander Sitkovetsky Pop-Up Concert

Friday, January 27, at noon, Leopold's, 1313 Regent Street

Free and open to the public.

Star violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky returns to Madison to perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on Jan. 27, and is also playing this pop-up concert earlier in the day. This concert features a unique pairing of Vivaldi's work alongside The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla, and we open with Michael Tippett’s Suite for Strings. Tickets here.