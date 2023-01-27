Alexander Sitkovetsky

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Alexander Sitkovetsky Pop-Up Concert

Friday, January 27, at noon, Leopold's, 1313 Regent Street

Free and open to the public.

Star violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky returns to Madison to perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on Jan. 27, and is also playing this pop-up concert earlier in the day. This concert features a unique pairing of Vivaldi's work alongside The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla, and we open with Michael Tippett’s Suite for Strings. Tickets here.

Info

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-256-7709
Google Calendar - Alexander Sitkovetsky - 2023-01-27 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alexander Sitkovetsky - 2023-01-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alexander Sitkovetsky - 2023-01-27 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alexander Sitkovetsky - 2023-01-27 12:00:00 ical