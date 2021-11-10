ONLINE: Alexandra Lakind & Rebekka Saeter

media release:Explore the complex relationships between humans and other-animals during the becoming-Feral book launch event on November 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. CT. becoming-Feral is a collection of poetry, visual art, essays, and more—all focused on understanding the shifting categories of ‘feral’ and ‘domestic’ within a landscape that is being altered by global transformations of climate and capitalism. Co-edited by Nelson Institute and School of Education doctoral candidate Alexandra Lakind, the book features the work of over 80 contributors from a variety of genres and disciplines.

Register for the book launch event on Nov. 10: https://www.eventbrite.co. uk/e/becoming-feral- publication-launch-tickets- 196957173207.

Pre-order your copy of becoming-Feral: https:// becoming.ink.

The book launch event coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow, Scotland October 31 through November 12. The becoming-Feral book launch event will take place online and in-person in Glasgow on November 10 at 1:30 pm CT. This event will be free and open to the public and will feature presentations from a number of becoming-Feral contributors. becoming-Feral features the work of over 80 contributors from a variety of genres and disciplines. To showcase multimedia contributions, the book will be released alongside a digital companion collection available on the becoming-Feral website.

The creation of becoming-Feral was made possible in part through support from the Nelson Institute Center for Culture, History, and Environment (CHE). The CHE Research Initiative provides sponsorship of working groups engaged in transdisciplinary collaborations that examine human dimensions of environmental issues. In spring 2021, the multidisciplinary and multi-institutional CHE working group, “Feral Worlds,” collected submissions for the becoming-Feral publication . becoming-Feral is the second book in a series called “BECOMING,” which includes creative research publications that investigate the diverse reciprocal relationships between humans and Others. What resulted from the becoming-Feral call for submissions was over a hundred contributions from across the globe—from India to Argentina. These submissions span a variety of mediums and topics, from atomic bees to viral rabbits. Once submissions were gathered, the Feral Worlds working group began the editorial process of creatively forming contributions into a cohesive and vibrant display of feral meanings.

“What the Feral Worlds CHE working group has done with the creation of becoming-Feral is nothing short of astonishing,” said CHE assistant director, Rachel Gurney. “The becoming-Feral book is just one example of what can emerge when scholars, scientists, artists, and others are provided support for collaboration. CHE is a proud supporter of such endeavors and the collaborative work of our Associates broadly.”

The Feral Worlds working group was led by Nelson Institute and School of Education doctoral candidate, Alexandra Lakind, and included UW-Madison graduate students Addie Hopes, Emery Jenson, and Sabrina Manero, as well as Josh Armstrong (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), Chessa Adsit-Morris (University of California, Santa Cruz), and Rebekka Saeter (Independent Artist). The Feral Worlds working group approached the editorial process from divergent perspectives and interests, which led to the creation of a publication that embodies a diversity of styles and expressions.

“Through a diverse range of entries, we have compiled a ‘book of beasts’ that shifts our attention from the panic of ever-coming catastrophe towards a strategy for living and dying on a planet in need of maintenance and repair,” shared Lakind.

In addition to CHE’s support of the creation of becoming-Feral, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland offered support through their Research & Knowledge Exchange program, which—along with the CHE—helped fund the first book in the BECOMING series, becoming-Botanical. This additional funding enabled Object-a Creative Studios—a charitable arts organization based in Glasgow, Scotland—to oversee the production and publication of becoming-Feral, under the artistic direction Josh Armstrong.

“I was very pleased to be able to work with the Center for Culture, History, and Environment,” said Objet-a Creative Studio artistic director and lecturer with the Royal Conservatoire Scotland, Josh Armstrong. “It was really fruitful to have other voices join thanks to the formation of the Feral Worlds working group, which fostered deeper, more critical engagement with the topic, and enabled us to create robust linkages across organizations, institutions, and individuals.”

becoming-Feral books, totes, posters, bandanas, and postcards, and gift sets are available for purchase now. All proceeds contribute to production costs and to the ongoing work of the BECOMING series.