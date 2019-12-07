× Expand Cast members in "Ali Baba and a Few Thieves" by PlayTime Productions.

press release: PlayTime's all-youth cast ages 8-15 presents a unique rendition of Ali Baba from the Arabian Nights. Legendary storytelling sisters Sheherezade and Dinarzad narrate this age-old tale about two brothers — one rich and greedy, the other poor and clever — and a band of unusual compatriots in search of treasure hidden in a nearby cave. Admission is free or low cost, and varies for each show. Visit playtimeproductions.org for details.