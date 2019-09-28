Ali Berger, Zip Disk, Maze

press release: JAMS and WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to announce the September edition with a rising Detroit star.

Ali Berger (Spectral Sound / Trackland || Detroit)

"Headed to bed again and what do u kno, another bedtime story in the form of house music in the style of all the greatest 1s who have come before but also in the legendary and inimitable style of one alexander Berger a man of class and distinction, beating to the rhythm of his own drum machine , ah the poets speak and singers sing and Ali Berger still makes hot trax"

-Ronan (Robin Lohrey), Instagram comment December 21 2017

There it is folks. With an upcoming release on Spectral Sound and a slew of releases on labels lake Clave House and FCR, Ali Berger has been carving out a path of raw house and techno. Plus, rumor has it he's responsible for a certain edit that has been "blowing" away crowds in Madison and abroad. Don't sleep.

With support from:

Maze

Foshizzle Family member and Madison regular - expect house and techno heat.

+

DJ Zip Disk

JAMS resident and tech wizard. Loves getting weird and getting down.

10 bones all night