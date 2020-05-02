press release: Join Abel Contemporary Gallery for an Instagram Live interview with Ali Kauss Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Theresa Abel will join jeweler Ali Kauss for a virtual studio visit and artist interview.

Online exhibit: New Jewelry and Vases, April 25- May 8, 2020

Images: Sea Glass and Brass Necklace by Mary Garrett, Sterling Silver Bracelet by Ali Kauss, Sterling Silver Necklace by Erica Schlueter.

New Jewelry collections by Erica Schlueter, Ali Kauss, and Mary Garrett. We have new designs from three of our wonderful jewelers. For years we have shown East Coast native Erica Schlueter's innovative designs combining silk thread with precious metals. Wisconsin based artist Ali Kauss' designs are perfectly imperfect, often embracing an element of chance balanced with skilled refinement. Based in Arkansas Mary Garrett is known for her rustic but refined mix of metals, and semiprecious stones. This show is just in time for Mother's Day, we can gift wrap and ship to any location in the US.

Vases With the arrival of Spring, flowers are starting to bloom. Display your beautiful bouquet in an equally marvelous vessel. Shop a selection of vases from the gallery's collection. This show includes works by: Karl Borgeson, Jeff Campana, Rob Cartelli, Nick DeVries, Paul Donnelly, Delores Fortuna, Adam Gruetzmacher, Paul Jeselskis, Kyle Johns, Joanne Kirkland, Rachelle Miller, Charlie Olson, Liz Pechacek, Zac Spates, Studio Paran, Catherine White, and Shumpei Yamaki. Artists pictured: Rachelle Miller, Paul Donnelly, Paul Jeselskis.