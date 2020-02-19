Alice in Wonderland
Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
press release: Alice in Wonderland is an 1865 novel written by English author Lewis Carroll. It tells of a young girl named Alice falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar, mysterious creatures and bizarre adventures. This is an hour long performance designed to capture and keep children's attention from beginning to end! Doors open at 9:30am. $15.
Info
Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance