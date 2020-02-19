Alice in Wonderland

Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Alice in Wonderland is an 1865 novel written by English author  Lewis Carroll. It tells of a young girl named Alice falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar, mysterious creatures and bizarre adventures. This is an hour long performance designed to capture and keep children's attention from beginning to end! Doors open at 9:30am. $15.

Info

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-253-4000
Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-20 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-21 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland - 2020-02-26 10:00:00