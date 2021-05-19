ONLINE: Alice Sparkly Kat

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Alice Sparkly Kat, author of Post-Colonial Astrology, to a virtual conversation on IG Live with Room bookseller/resident astrologer Alej Perez!

Fearless, radical, and fresh, Alice Sparkly Kat’s Post-Colonial Astrology ushers in a new wave of astrology revival, refusing to apologize for its magickism and connecting its power to the spirituality and politics we need now. Intersectional, inclusive, and geared towards queer and POC communities, it uses our historical and collective constructs of the planets, sun, and moon to re-chart our subconscious history, redefine the body in the world, and assert our politics of the personal, in astrology and all things. In a cross-cultural approach to understanding astrology as a magical language, Sparkly Kat unmasks the political power of astrology, showing how it can be channeled as a force for collective healing and liberation.

Alice Sparkly Kat is a Queer, POC astrologer. They use astrology to re-chart a history of the subconscious, redefine the body in the world, and reimagine history as collective memory. Their astrological work has been showcased at MoMA, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Brooklyn Museum and Hauser and Wirth Gallery. They're friendly, located in Brooklyn, and available for readings.