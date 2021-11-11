media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits recent works by artist Alice Y. Traore, one of two recipients of the 2021 Forward Art Prize. Her exhibition, Just As I Am, is on display on the Mezzanine from October 21 through December 18, 2021. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 12-5pm. A reception will be held during ALL's Open House Weekend and Gallery Night, Friday, November 12, 2021, 5-9pm.

Artist Statement: I have named this body of work “Just As I Am” as it represents the current location of my journey as a watercolor artist—a place where I am currently developing my voice and composing what I wish to say as a Black woman artist. The subjects in this show portrait a theme of serenity and “unbotherness”—a peacefulness that I am seeking for myself.

Through my paintings, I contribute to the representation of Black women as dignified and free—in contrast to the way we are so often negatively portrayed in the media and have been historically misrepresented or erased. I taught myself (and am still learning) how to paint with watercolors—a medium that looks deceptively easy but is quite complex. Watercolor painting has become a metaphor of sorts as I seek to comment on the complexity of race through simple portraits. While my compositions appear to be simple, the act of positively centering Black women carries deeper meaning in a society where it is so rarely done.

As my skill and technique improve, I plan to evolve my subject matter so that my art becomes my activism. We all need our stories told so that we can better understand each other’s lived experiences, and we all need positive reflections of ourselves. My hope is to create art that encourages conversation. Where words fail us, images say more than we can ever imagine.

Alice Y. Traore currently resides in Madison, but was raised in Peoria, IL. She works at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a facilitator and curriculum designer of learning communities that assist faculty and staff in the exploration and implications of their social and cultural identities. Traore describes herself as a self-taught watercolor artist. Her artist-life adds an additional layer of depth to her full-time work as it provides her further space to explore her own socio-cultural journey.