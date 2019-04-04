Alicia Svigals & Uli Geissendoerfer

press release: Save the date for a night of Ukrainian klezmer music performed with a contemporary spin by the world’s foremost klezmer fiddler Alicia Svigals and jazz pianist Uli Geissendoerfer. They will play music collected by Jewish scholar Moshe Beregovski who recorded thousands of beautiful Jewish folk songs, klezmer dance tunes, and religious melodies during his expeditions to Ukrainian “shtetlekh” (small Jewish towns) in the 1930s.

The concert is free and open to public.

Co-sponsored by the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia; the Center for Jewish Studies; and the Mayrent Institute for Yiddish Culture, with support from the Mead Witter School of Music and Mills Music Library.