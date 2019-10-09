press release: Dane Arts in partnership with East High School and Centro Hispano welcomes New Orleans performance artist, Jose Torres-Tama for a night performance on Wednesday, October 9, 7 P.M. at East High school. The public is invited. The price per ticket is $10 adults, $5 for students with ID.

As writer, poet, journalist, renegade scholar, educator, visual and performance artist, José Torres-Tama explores the effects of mass media on race relations, the underbelly of the “North American Dream” mythology, and the anti-immigrant hysteria currently gripping “the United States of Amnesia”, which seduces you to embrace forgetting.

His current show “Aliens, Immigrants, & Other Evildoers” is a sci-fi Latino noir performance that exposes the hypocrisies that dehumanize immigrants while readily exploiting their labor.

Jose Torres-Tama has both written and performed ten solo shows. He has toured since 1995 from here, the U.S. to London. He has directed and performed in ensemble community performances and student productions for CAL ARTS, Duke University, Georgia College State University, and California State University Northridge among others.

Mr. Torres-Tama was last here in 2000 to work with Centro Hispano as part of its then Fiesta Hispana.

For more information, please visit: http://torrestama.com/index.html or call (608) 266-5915.