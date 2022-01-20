press release: Our Book Club is reading The Nesting Dolls: A Russian‑Jewish Family Saga by Alina Adams; and our January discussion will be with the author, herself. If you have been thinking about checking out the Book Club this would be a perfect to month join us.

The Nesting Dolls: A Russian-Jewish Family Saga: Spanning nearly a century, from 1930s Siberia to contemporary Brighton Beach, a page turning, epic family saga centering on three generations of women in one Russian Jewish family―each striving to break free of fate and history, each yearning for love and personal fulfillment―and how the consequences of their choices ripple through time.