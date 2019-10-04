Alison Mader, Sandra Schoen

press release: MMoCA Fall Gallery Night, Friday Oct. 4 5pm-9pm, Stone Fence, 2322 Atwood Ave.

Featuring Local Artists

Alison Mader: Alison hand colors her own black and white photography. Artistic and unusual, you wouldn't know it wasn't a painting!

Sandra Schoen; Proud to present Sandra's latest moving exhibit "More Pictures of Buildings and Trees" Multi medium pieces with using Pen and Ink and watercolor.

Featured musician Ced Ba'etch

Refreshments and a Drawing for a Gift Basket!

Featured Artwork will be available to view and purchase until the end of October.