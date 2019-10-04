Alison Mader, Sandra Schoen
Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: MMoCA Fall Gallery Night, Friday Oct. 4 5pm-9pm, Stone Fence, 2322 Atwood Ave.
Featuring Local Artists
Alison Mader: Alison hand colors her own black and white photography. Artistic and unusual, you wouldn't know it wasn't a painting!
Sandra Schoen; Proud to present Sandra's latest moving exhibit "More Pictures of Buildings and Trees" Multi medium pieces with using Pen and Ink and watercolor.
Featured musician Ced Ba'etch
Refreshments and a Drawing for a Gift Basket!
Featured Artwork will be available to view and purchase until the end of October.