Alison Thumel, Aurora Shimshak

media release: Room of One's Own is thrilled to host Alison Thumel and Aurora Shimshak for this poetry reading and conversation. Join us for an evening of lyrical delights with two wonderful wordsmiths!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own

Alison Thumel is a writer from the Midwest. She is the recipient of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship, a grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation, and the Martha Meier Renk Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she completed her MFA. Her poems have appeared in Poetry, New England Review, The Adroit Journal, and elsewhere.

Aurora Shimshak grew up in several rural communities and small cities in Wisconsin. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Best New Poets 2023, Poetry Northwest, The Offing, Shenandoah, and elsewhere. She holds an MFA

in poetry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MFA in creative nonfiction from UNC-Wilmington. She currently lives in her home state’s capital, where she appreciates badger statuary, studies literacy, and teaches writing to college students and those incarcerated at Oakhill Correctional Institution. Her poetry manuscript was a finalist for Milkweed’s Ballard Spahr Prize.