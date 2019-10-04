press release: USA | 122 minutes | PG-13 | Blu-Ray | Dir. Robert Rodriguez

A deactivated cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything from her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she really is.

"Alita: Battle Angel may have taken a long while (twenty years) coming to screen, but the end result is fantastic enough to keep you asking for more!" - Johnson Thomas, Mid-Day.com