ONLINE: All Aboard The Electric Bus: Spotlighting Wisconsin's Electric Bus Success Story

press release: The All Aboard The Electric Bus webinar will be held from 5-6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 18. We will discuss WISPIRG's new electric bus report and how leaders in Racine are working to electrify their city buses. You'll hear from the Racine City Sustainability Coordinator, the Racine City Transit Manager, and Racine's leading transit advocate, Alderman Trevor Jung.