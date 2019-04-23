RSVP for All About Bluebirds

4/27/19 Saturday, 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: All About Bluebirds. The Arboretum’s bluebird trail in Longenecker Horticultural Gardens is more than 30 years old. In this indoor/outdoor class, you’ll walk the trail and learn about bluebirds, their behavior, their decline, and restoration efforts. Dress for the weather. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by April 23. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888.