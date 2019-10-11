RSVP for All About Owls

press release: Owls are incredible birds! Learn about owl adaptations and what owls eat. Class includes hands-on activities about owl adaptations, an owl pellet dissection, an outdoor guided walk, and a take-home activity. Ages 5-11 with an adult. Instructor: Sarah Ellis, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 9:30-11am, Saturday, October 19

Registration Deadline: Friday, October 11

Price: $10/$8 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)