RSVP for All About Owls

Google Calendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Owls are incredible birds! Learn about owl adaptations and what owls eat. Class includes hands-on activities about owl adaptations, an owl pellet dissection, an outdoor guided walk, and a take-home activity. Ages 5-11 with an adult. Instructor: Sarah Ellis, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 9:30-11am, Saturday, October 19

Registration Deadline: Friday, October 11

Price: $10/$8 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden, Kids & Family
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for All About Owls - 2019-10-11 00:00:00