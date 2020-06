press release: Squirrels are awesome! Our education director Carolyn Byers will teach you about these fluffy-tailed rodents, how they nest, what they eat (or don’t eat), their calls, behaviors, and more.

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on July 1, 1:00pm CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.