All-City American Indian and Alaska Native Graduation Ceremony
UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: We are thrilled to announce the upcoming All-City American Indian and Alaska Native Graduation Celebration ceremony. This is a momentous occasion that you won't want to miss. If you're interested in attending, please contact out to Katie Ackley at kmackley@madisoncollege.edu. Join us in honoring these incredible individuals and their hard work!

