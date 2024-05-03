All-City American Indian and Alaska Native Graduation Ceremony

UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: We are thrilled to announce the upcoming All-City American Indian and Alaska Native Graduation Celebration ceremony. This is a momentous occasion that you won't want to miss. If you're interested in attending, please contact out to Katie Ackley at kmackley@madisoncollege.edu. Join us in honoring these incredible individuals and their hard work!

Info

