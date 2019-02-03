RSVP for All Dressed Up

press release All Dressed Up will be March 9, 2019 at Madison College - Truax Campus. Throughout this League year, members have been busy preparing for All Dressed Up by working event logistics and organizing our dresses.

In early 2019, we will be looking for attendees and volunteers to make this event a great success. Stay tuned to our website as well as our Facebook and Instagram pages for more information!

What are the requirements for a free dress and accessories?

Sign up between February 3 – 18, 2018 for an assigned time slot

Show up during your selected time slot on the day of the event (if you arrive before, you will not be able to shop until your time slot)

An adult must be with you (or your group) at the event at all times

Sign a Liability Wavier/Photo Release (print & bring with you or sign at the event. Attendees can wear a wristband so to not be included in photos.)

Bring a photo ID

When can I sign up?

Click here for registration. The link will be active from 10am on Saturday, February 3 until 8pm Sunday, February 18, 2018. Only one registration is permitted per student. Multiple orders will be deleted.