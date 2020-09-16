ONLINE: All In: The Fight for Democracy

press release: USA | 102 min | PG-13 | Virtual Cinema | Dir. Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

RSVP Here: http://amazonscreenings.com/ALLINfilmwud

Screening access is on a first-come, first-serve basis until the virtual screening room reaches capacity.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6jVGswLPd8&t=9s

These free events are intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff and Union members and guests.