7:30 pm on 6/21-22 and 2 pm, 6/23.

press release: Celebrating 15 years of storytelling through music and theater, Four Seasons Theatre will present the Wisconsin premiere of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” December 6-15 at The Playhouse. The Drama Desk Award winning show uses music, from patriotic and popular tunes to folk music, and text, drawn from letters, journals, and radio broadcasts, to tell stories of soldiers in World War I.

Written and conceived by Peter Rothstein, graduate of the UW-Madison Department of Theatre & Drama and Co-founder and Artistic Director of Theatre Latté Da, this highly original work features a cappella choral arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. The show premiered at Theatre Latté in Minneapolis, MN in 2007, toured North America with Cantus Vocal Ensemble for several years, and ran off Broadway November-December 2018.