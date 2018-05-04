press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory will present the first ALL Jazz Fest during Gallery Night on Friday, May 4, 2018, and also celebrate the opening of "The Pervasive Curse" exhibition by the SPOOKY BOOBS COLLECTIVE, a feminist collective that uses art, language, and design to visualize the trivialization of women’s experiences. The exhibition opening will take place from 5-9pm and feature live performances of their interactive piece "You Have the Right to Remain a ____" throughout the evening every 30 minutes. The exhibition statement is included below, and photos are attached.

Also starting at 5pm, 15 top local jazz ensembles will be performing free concerts in five locations around Schenk's Corners: MadCity Music, Maven Vocal Arts, Monona Bank, Studio Paran (outside), and Union Hair Parlor. (The schedule is below.) Following the opening at 9:15pm, Jazz Fest headliner Russ Johnson's Headlands will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory, along with special guest Greg Ward II, who will also perform with some of the groups earlier in the evening. The festival will close with an after-hours show by the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band at Alchemy at 10:30pm. This jazz festival highlights the talent of Wisconsin jazz musicians and brings avant-garde music to new audiences.

ALL JAZZ FEST SCHEDULE:

Monona Bank: Anders Svanoe Double Trio @5pm, Anders Svanoe Trio @6pm, Major Vistas @7pm, Tony Barba @8pm

Studio Paran (outside): Space Junk @5pm, Jon Hoel Trio @6pm, Ted Keys Trio @7pm, MRS. FUN @8pm

MadCity Music: YINS @6pm, Shaper @7pm

Maven Vocal Arts: Eli Bucheit Trio @6pm, Lundberg/Packard Quartet @7pm, Lesser Lakes Trio @8pm

Union Hair Parlor: Brennan Connors & Stray Passage @7pm, Lucas Koehler Combo @8pm

Arts + Literature Laboratory: Russ Johnson's Headlands with special guest Greg Ward @9:15pm

Alchemy: Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band @10:30pm

The ALL Jazz Fest is sponsored in part by: Monona Bank, SASY Neighborhood Association, Dane Arts & WORT.