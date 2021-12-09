All Meridians, Daughters of Saint Crispin

× Expand dofstc.com Daughters of Saint Crispin is Peter Leonard (left) and Russell Emerson Hall.

press release: Christmastime is here... And Patrick's birthday!

All Meridians is an introspective post-metal band.

Daughters of Saint Crispin is a noisy slowcore band (also described as sludge/noiserock/industrial).

The Darkhorse is a rad new art/performance space.

FREE. Vax required. Get it.