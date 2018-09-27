press release: Today, health care is often “one size fits all” and is not able to fully consider differences in individuals’ lifestyles, environments, or biological makeup, because we have limited data from past research studies about how those elements interact. All of Us is a new research program from the National Institute of Health that launched nationally May 6. The program’s mission to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. Join staff from UW-Madison to learn about All of Us and how you can participate. Want to learn more before the meeting? Check out www.joinallofus.org.