ONLINE: All Star Guitar Night

press release: For over 25 years, Muriel Anderson’s All Star Guitar Night (ASGN) has been thrilling audiences, promoting friendships and bringing musicians from all styles of music together. This year’s show, on Saturday, August 29 at 6pm PDT (9pm EDT), will be ASGN’s first online version. Proceeds will benefit national nonprofit Guitars in the Classroom (GITC) and Anderson’s Music for Life Alliance (MFLA), supporting music programs for students in need.

Tickets are available through the All Star Guitar Night website with flexible donation options, including a VIP donation with special perks such as a virtual backstage hang with the artists. The show will be broadcast through a special live streaming link to be shared with ticket holders.

ASGN alumni include Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Duane Eddy, Tommy Emmanuel, and many other legendary artists. The All Star lineup for the August event includes a dazzling evening of spellbinding guitarists, multiple GRAMMY and award winners, world changers, healers and musical innovators including David Broza, Laurence Juber, Stanley Jordan, Larry Mitchell. Christie Lenée, Rory Block, Andrew York and Alex de Grassi, Vicki Genfan, Makana, Peter Sprague with Fred Benedetti, and Stephen Bennett and the Harp Guitar Orchestra and Muriel Anderson, the acoustic and harp guitarist whose vision and warmth coalesce these gatherings annually.

This year, the ASGN and Music for Life Alliance will be co-presenting the evening with Guitars in the Classroom to benefit multiple music programs through MFLA and to fund GITC’s 2020 free online classes, teaching artist residencies and instruments for students in need. Martin Guitar, GHS Strings, TrueFire, ToneWoodAmp and Fretmonkey Records are all proud sponsors of the virtual All Star Guitar Night.

“Music Education requires our full support at this unprecedented time,” Guitars in the Classroom founder and executive director, Jess Baron explains. “Making music restores students’ spirits, providing a positive focus and an engaging way for students to learn, whether attending classes socially distanced or online. With everyone’s help, our two organizations will be able to reach thousands of at-risk children this year.”

“It’s the inherent spirit of very talented artists that makes each All Star Guitar Night show a transforming experience. Every show for over 25 years has had magical moments. I’m excited to see what will happen at this first-ever virtual get-together,” shares Muriel Anderson. “I hope you’ll join us.”

About the Music for Life Alliance:

Founded by guitarist Muriel Anderson, The Music for Life Alliance provides grants and fundraising support for non-profit organizations that provide instruments and/or lessons to kids who might not otherwise experience the joy of playing music. It is a 501c(3) tax exempt, not-for-profit charity that is funded primarily by Muriel Anderson’s All Star Guitar Night, Muriel’s solo concerts, and individual donations.

About Guitars in the Classroom:

Guitars in the Classroom (GITC) is a nonprofit dedicated to creating access to musical learning for all students and improving the quality of education by providing ongoing musical training and resources to all interested educators. GITC trains, provides supplies and coaches teachers who wish to lead and integrate hands-on music with lessons in English language arts, math, science, social studies and more. GITC’s work promotes teacher effectiveness, student engagement, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking and academic achievement! For more information, visit: www.guitarsintheclassroom.org