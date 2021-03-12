ONLINE: ALL Studio Artist Talk

media release: Adriana Barrios Friday, March 12 at 5pm

Throughout the pandemic, one of the great joys of the new building has been all of the activity in our studios on level 3. Next Friday, we hope you'll join us for a special artist talk by studio artist Adriana Barrios, moderated by Emily Arthur, Chair of Printmaking, UW-Madison Art Department. Adriana was the 2019 ALL Prize recipient as a third-year MFA student, and last year she received the prestigious Forward Art Prize from the Woman Artists Forward Fund. Studio artists at ALL are an important part of our community who get involved on many different levels. In addition to seeing her professional career flourish, we're proud to work with Adriana on upcoming curatorial projects that will amplify underrepresented voices in printmaking. Adriana recently shared, "Working in my new studio space at ALL has allowed me to set up a dedicated workspace for my practice. Having an affordable studio space has also allowed me to invest in equipment and supplies for new and ongoing projects. It means so much to me to be part of the community here at ALL and I look forward to a time when we can celebrate and share new experiences together in the new building." Join us on YouTube and on our Facebook page.