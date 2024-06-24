All That Jazz Big Band

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun! Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

June 24 – All That Jazz Big Band 

Started in a Middleton basement in 1985, All that Jazz Big Band is now a 20-piece big band laying down classic charts from Glenn Miller, Count Basie and Sammy Nestico but has a 400-song library also featuring jazz classics from polka to rock and roll.

608-271-6633
