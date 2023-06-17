All That Jazz

media release: Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.

This lively quintet features Steve Morgan on keyboard/guitar; Larry Livingston on drums; David Melnick on bass; Dave Rice on soprano/alto/tenor Sax and Rick Lemon on trumpet/flugelhorn performing jazz standards from the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Performances will be in the large meeting rooms off to the side from the "Ask Here" desk; most performances are 2-4 pm with a set break in the middle.