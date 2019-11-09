All the King's Men

press release: This star studded cast is here to show you what Drag Kings are made of! Join us for an evening of masculine drag featuring sickening looks, masterful moves, and non-stop talent.

Produced and hosted by ZZ Topz (Mr. Five Nightclub) and Daddy Don't Give a Damn (Mr. Madison Pride). Headliners include Ty Torres, Talented musician and Mr. Great Lakes USofA MI from Minneapolis, Minnesota and Justin Case, Drag King extraordinaire from Marquette, Michigan. Featuring performance by local favorites: ZZ Topz, Daddy Don't Give a Damn, Anthony Savage, and Cash Johnson.