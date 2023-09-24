media release: All The Sounds Are Done is a new gathering space for improvised music happening monthly at Communication. Run by hosts Jakob Heinemann, Sahada Buckley and Tim Russell, the series will begin each month with a performance by a different artist, before opening up a to jam session where all are welcome to play. We will draw names out of a hat to create a spontaneous grouping of musicians, who will then improvise freely together. Please join us in celebrating experimentation, connecting with new artists, and openness to new sounds!