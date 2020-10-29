ONLINE: All Tricks, No Treat: We Energies' Haunting Legacy in Southeast Wisconsin

press release: Who needs ghost stories when reality is scary enough? Nine years ago, on Halloween, a shoreline bluff collapsed at We Energies’ Oak Creek power plant -- spilling coal ash, fuel, and other toxins all over Lake Michigan.

Join the John Muir Chapter of the Sierra Club on Thursday, October 29, at 10:00 am to sit around our virtual campfire and hear from a wonderful set of speakers about that historic spill, and how We Energies' haunting legacy of pollution still continues to this day. RSVP TODAY!