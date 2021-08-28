media release: CultivARTE, a new local artist collective, presents Allegories from Latin America: Stories from our Mother Earth; A Latino Community Pop-up Art festival

On August 28, 2021 at Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N Sherman Avenue, from 1 to 6 PM CultivARTE (Cul-teev-Ahr-teh) will come together to deliver its first pop-up art festival. CultivARTE is led by a multidisciplinary group of local Latinx artists who came together to connect our community to the arts. We extend a welcome “bienvenida” to enjoy a creative mosaic of the Latinx community and the diversity of musicians like Guitarist Richard Hildner-Armacanqui and friends, along with Nakawi’s Band (with Julio Cachiguango) and dancing by Francis Medrano.

Awaken your inner artist with family art-making workshops with award-winning Latina artists Angelica Contreras and Monica Cliff. We will also have a photography exhibit inspired by Mexican Aztec Mythology by photographer Zeus Corona, and Rodrigo Carapia will be selling his art and other local art vendors and food carts. Come for some delicious traditional Mexican Fair Food!

CultivARTE bring art to the community instead of bringing the community to art all the while strengthening our community’s well-being

"I believe that creative expression empowers people and it can make a powerful contribution in their healing process," says Veronica Figueroa, Muralist, and DAMA Executive Director.

With great pride, we bring you an exclusive curated event with activities for kids, adults, and art enthusiasts.

CultivARTE’s mission is to sustain and promote accessible artistic practices and inclusive spaces for the Latinx community and artists to manifest the cultural power of art for co-creation, social transformation, and a roadmap for future generations.

https://www.facebook.com/events/338495754511445/