A past Cyrcopia Aerial Dance performance.

media release: Cycropia presents, “ALLEGRO VIVO!” on April 29-30 at Cycropia’s training and teaching studio, 5048 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin. Audiences will have three chances to see this unique and family-friendly performance, on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, April 30, at 2 and 7:30 pm. Tickets ($20 for adults; $12 for children 12 and under) are available through www.cycropia.org/tix.

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Cycropia was set to perform live, onstage with the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and Chorus — a once-in-a-lifetime, dream opportunity to present a most unique evening marrying aerial dance and live symphony. Regrettably, COVID-19 had different plans. On the heels of the lockdown, the show was canceled, the theater remained dark. Aspirations for countless artists were dashed, locally, nationwide, and globally.

“ALLEGRO VIVO!” is a restoration of life to this lost show. Cycropia will present seven original aerial pieces inspired by the masterworks of great composers, past and present, using the company’s signature steel ladder, cube, aerial straps, hoop, flying pole, aerial lotus, and other custom-designed aerial apparatus.

Known for its unique blend of aerial artistry, circus‐style acrobatics, and dance, Cycropia has been delighting Madison audiences for over 30 years. To learn more about Cycropia, visit www.cycropia.org.