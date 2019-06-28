Allen Centennial Garden 30th Anniversary

press release: The Garden celebrates a major milestone in 2019: its 30th Anniversary. A moment like this doesn’t happen by accident, nor does it happen often. Three decades of exceptional horticulture, outreach and education. Join us as we celebrate the Garden’s 30th Anniversary with live music, food, drinks (must be 21or older to consume alcohol), formal remarks and activities as we thank all the people who have helped the Garden get to where it is today.

The Garden celebrates a major milestone in 2019: its 30th Anniversary. A moment like this doesn’t happen by accident, nor does it happen often. Three decades of exceptional horticulture, outreach and education. Join us as we celebrate the Garden’s 30th Anniversary with live music, food, drinks (must be 21 or older to consume alcohol), formal remarks and activities as we thank all the people who have helped the Garden get to where it is today.

Schedule: 5:00-6:00 PM: WheelHouse performance

Check out there music here: https://www.mightywheelhouse.com

6:00 PM: Formal Remarks: ACG garden director, CALS dean, chancellor

6:30 PM: Cake Served

6:30-7:30 PM: Wheelhouse performance

On-going activities from 5-8pm (free while supplies last)

Thank You Plants (In the Idea Garden): Show us your free plant coupon or Friends of Allen Centennial Garden membership card to receive a free plant from ACG to show our appreciation for your support of the Garden.

Flower Crowns (on the Terrace): As a Garden tradition, create your own living flower crown with flowers from ACG.

Lawn Games & Bonfires & Sidewalk Chalk (Great Lawn): Have fun with your friends and family doing some giant jenga or bag toss, warm up by the fires or create a sidewalk chalk mural!

Feed the Fish! (on the Red Bridge): Our fish are hungry and can’t wait to meet you!

Then and Now Exhibit (in the English Garden): Take a journey through the Garden and see what changes have been made and hear a little bit more about the history of this great space on UW campus from our ongoing oral history project.

Memory Tree (on the Terrace): Share your favorite Garden memory with us and hang it from our memory tree.

Come for the fun, stay for the Garden.