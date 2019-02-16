Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest

Google Calendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00 iCalendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Stand up for the animals! Please come and peacefully hold signs while people are walking into the circus.

We will supply the signs and banner. Last year we had a few people stop and talk with us and ask questions, but mostly you will simply be standing and letting the signs speak. 

This Saturday, Feb. 16, 1:30 - 2:30 at Alliant Energy Way, Madison, WI 53713

Info
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00 iCalendar - Alliance for Animals & the Environment Protest - 2019-02-16 13:30:00