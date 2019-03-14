Allie Lindsay, Cochise Cooley, Dana Ehrmann, Elijah Holbrook, Bill Gevirtz, Jake Snell

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

Last month’s show SOLD OUT, and this month's show is going to be equally incredible! Allie has put together another tight line-up of some of the BEST comics from Chicago, Milwaukee, and Madison!

The line-up:

Cochise Cooley aka Craig Smith--Madison

Dana Ehrmann--Milwaukee

Elijah Holbrook--Milwaukee

Bill Gevirtz--Chicago

DOORS at 7/Show at 8, North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

$5 cash at door (the bar takes cards for drink purchases)

You won't want to miss this incomparable night of music and comedy!!