Allied Bike Rodeo

press release: ALLIED DRIVE Bike Rodeo, MAY 15 Offers FREE HELMETS, FREE BICYCLES, SNACKS, and MORE

It has been over a year since a City-sponsored bike event has taken place. The Pedestrian and Bicycle unit at Traffic Engineering has been planning on what could be the first Neighborhood Bike Rodeo in this new normal.

The current and improving Public Health Orders have encouraged individuals from the Madison Police Department and Traffic Engineering to collaborate and to invite a number of partners to this community event. The ALLIED DRIVE NEIGHBORHOOD BIKE RODEO will take place at ALLIED PARK and adjacent streets on May 15, from 11am to 3pm.

MULTIPLE SERVICES will be available for the community: free helmets, free bicycles, free learn2Ride classes, bike safety course, mountain biking course. free bike repair, healthy snacks, and a meet & greet with the Fitchburg Fire department.

Please consider signing up to volunteer for this neighborhood event.

And don't forget to mark your calendar for the upcoming Ride the Drive event on Sunday, June 6, 9am-1pm. That will take place in Marlborough Park and surrounding streets and in other neighborhoods as well.