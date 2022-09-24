Allies for Black Lives-Madison Book Discussion

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

PRESS RELEASE: Join Allies for Black Lives - Madison and Families for Justice Dane Co to discuss Derecka Purnell’s latest, Becoming Abolitionists, to learn about the ways that police and prisons create harm rather than keep us safe and to explore alternative solutions to what ails society.

Note: you don’t have to have read the book to atten.

