media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. Lake Vista Café will have a menu featuring delicious fare and drinks for purchase until 7 p.m.

If inclement weather, performance will be canceled. Free & Open to the Public.

Midwest indie artist Allison Mahal has been writing songs for as long as she can remember. Deeply inspired by place and time, her debut album Not Over This Yet is a snapshot of the seven years she spent cutting her teeth in Nashville as a twentysomething. Her music has garnered attention from local and national press alike, and her sophomore album Allie is coming out in October.