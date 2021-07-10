All's Well Pop-up

media release: Madison Shakespeare Company will present two special pop-up performances this July in anticipation of the summer premiere of the full-length comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. The events are scheduled for 7 PM Thursday July 8 on the Stone Horse Green in downtown Middleton, and 5 PM Saturday July 10 at Everyday Kitchen on Madison’s Near West side.

The pop-up presentations are an opportunity to see preview scenes of the pandemic-delayed All’s Well That Ends Well directed by Kendra C. Thompson, and enjoy classic theater in a communal setting. The two scheduled pop-up events are:

July 8, 7 PM - In cooperation with the City of Middleton Community Development Authority’s “Pop-Up Summer Fun” series, MSC will present scenes from Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well, selections from George Bernard Shaw and Susan Glaspell, as well as selections from other Shakespeare comedies and histories. Performance at Stone Horse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton.

July 10, 5 PM - Hosted by Lodgic Everyday Community’s Everyday Kitchen, MSC will present selections from All’s Well That Ends Well, Taming of the Shrew, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and other Shakespearean works. Shakespeare-themed cocktails and other specials will be on the menu. Performance at Everyday Kitchen’s dining patio, 2801 Marshall Ct. in Madison.

Both events are presented without admission charge.

The full presentation of All’s Well That Ends Well will be performed July 23 through August 1 at the Madison Country Day School Amphitheater. Additional details are available at https://madisonshakespeare. org/allswell.