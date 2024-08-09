× Expand Alpha Romeos (left to right): Shekinah Kae King, Thomas Heaney, Gregory Standal, Jeff Ingebritsen. Missing is Christopher Morkri, who took the pic.

media release: Join Mineral Point Historical Society at 6:00 p.m. on the gorgeous grounds of Orchard Lawn for Jammin' on the Porch, an evening of music, dancing, and food! This event is free, but we do ask for a tip for the performers and MPHS. Food and beverages are available for sale.