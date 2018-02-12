Alzheimer's Family Caregiver Education Group

press release: The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) will again hold free monthly programs in 2018. The programs offer information about topics related to caring for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Topics include communication tips, understanding behavior changes, deciding if it’s time to move to facility care, and family dynamics in the dementia journey. All programs are free and no registration is required. ADAW is pleased to host these programs in partnership with Middleton Public Library and Hawthorne Public Library.

Upcoming topics at Hawthorne:

Communication Tips & Strategies: Monday, February 12, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Resources and Support at Each Stage: Monday, April 9, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Communication & Emotion in Late Stage Dementia: Monday, June 11, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Is it Time for Facility Care? Monday, August 13, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Understanding & Responding to Behavior Changes: Monday, October 8, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Family Dynamics in the Dementia Journey: Monday, December 10, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.