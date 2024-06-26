× Expand Liv Froehlich Amanda Jane Hoffman playing guitar. Amanda Jane Hoffman

media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Amanda Jane Hoffman, queer lefty Jew, continues to play our favorite songs from the radio, stage, and campfire. This juicy somebody has sung-and-strummed sweetly across the country in theaters, cafes, pubs, and restaurants, sharing her genre-spanning and decade-spanning covers with warmth, humor, and passion.