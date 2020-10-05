ONLINE: Amanda Nguyen and Beverly Gooden

media release: The Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee will host a live, virtual discussion with victims' rights advocates Amanda Nguyen and Beverly Gooden on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. about advocating for survivors’ rights for people facing sexual and domestic violence.

The talk, called “An Evening with Amanda Nguyen and Beverly Gooden: Survivor’s Rights Advocacy” will be followed by a 30-minute question and answer session. Those interested in attending the talk can register here. The Committee welcomes all to attend.

This event will be held over Facebook Live and YouTube Live. The hour-long lecture is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff and Union members and guests, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

The Committee is also offering a limited capacity opportunity to speak directly with Gooden during a post-talk event at 9 p.m. on Oct. 5. Only 20 spots are available for this post-lecture opportunity, which is only open to UW-Madison students, staff and faculty. To reserve a place during this campus community member-exclusive event, click here.

Nguyen serves as the CEO of Rise, a civil rights nonprofit organization; created the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights, which passed unanimously; and is a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Her journey to becoming a civil rights activist began in 2013 when she was sexually assaulted and then learned that her rape kit would be destroyed after six months if she did not submit an extension request, a request that she had to resubmit every six months. The bill of rights she drafted changed that for victims in federal sexual assault cases; they now have the right to be notified 60 days before their rape kit is scheduled to be destroyed.

Gooden works to break down myths and misunderstandings around domestic violence, including providing insight into why victims may stay in abusive relationships and what advocates can do to help. She created the viral hashtag #WhyIStayed, which fueled a conversation on social media about domestic violence. For Gooden, this cause is personal; she overcame an abusive relationship and speaks first-hand about the experience of living in fear and the difficulties in escaping abusive relationships.

“This lecture is an opportunity to learn about survivors’ rights and how to advocate for them from experts who have made a difference in these areas,” said Caoilfhinn Rauwerdink, associate director of marketing and outreach for the WUD DLS Committee.

